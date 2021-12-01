Woman gets $450,000 from Phoenix for helicopter rescue that spun wildly out of control

City Council unanimously approves legal settlement for injuries hiker suffered in botched airlift off Piestewa Peak.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a $450,000 legal settlement Wednesday for a woman who was injured in a helicopter rescue that spun out of control.

Katalin Metro and her husband, George Metro, had filed a $2 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix in 2019.

Metro, who was 74 at the time, was injured when she fell during a hike with her husband on Piestewa Peak in June 2019.

According to the notice of claim, the Phoenix Fire Department unit that responded decided to execute a helicopter rescue, despite Metro's desire not to be airlifted off the mountain.

As Metro was being airlifted, the basket attached to the helicopter began spinning wildly out of control. Video of the rescue was broadcast by TV cameras as it was occurring.

The notice of claim said Metro suffered "physical, emotional and psychological injuries."

