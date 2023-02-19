Woman dies in Avondale fire

Authorities said a woman died in a fire Saturday night near State Route 85 and Lower Buckeye Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman has died in an Avondale house fire, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire near State Route 85 and Lower Buckeye Road at 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Two other adults in the house were transported to the Maricopa County Burn Unit with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said at this time it is believed the fire was an accident, however the investigation is ongoing.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.