A woman died at a house fire and a man was able to escape the flames Saturday morning near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Phoenix Fire responded to a house fire shortly after 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the house “fully engulfed in flames”, Phoenix Fire said.

A man was able to escape the fire and was outside the house at their arrival and told the fire crews a woman didn’t make it out.

The woman was found dead in the front living room area.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire that was at risk to “extend to the patio, cars and nearby homes,” said Danny Gile, Phoenix Fire and Medical Captain.

Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire & Medical oversee the ongoing investigation.