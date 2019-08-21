PHOENIX — A woman crashed into two vehicles in different locations while driving under the influence and had her two small children in the car with her, Phoenix police said.

Maria Cervantes Madrid, 33, was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe in the area 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road when she rear-ended another vehicle fleeing the scene, police said.

According to police, Cervantes kept driving north on 19th Avenue as the driver of the vehicle she hit followed her.

Cervantes drove through the Plaza on the southeast corner of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road. As she exited, she turned eastbound on Greenway Road and popped a tire as she drove over the median, police said.

Cervantes then hit another vehicle traveling westbound on Greenway Road and didn’t stop, according to police.

Police said Cervantes drove to her nearby destination, where her husband was.

Police arrived and found Cervantes standing next to the Tahoe. When she was asked why she didn’t stop in any of the crashes, police said her response was because her husband told her to get there fast.

Police said Cervantes admitted to driving the Tahoe, to drinking before driving and the test for alcohol content in her blood was 0.181. The legal limit is 0.08.

Cervantes didn’t have proof of insurance nor a valid driver’s license and her two children, ages 4 and 2, were in the vehicle with her while she was driving under the influence, police said.

Cervantes faces once count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, one count of reckless driving and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.