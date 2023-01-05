Woman, teen hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye

A woman and child have been hospitalized after they were attacked by their family dogs, Buckeye police said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman and her teenage son have been hospitalized after being attacked by their family dogs, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police said they responded to the incident near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue at 4 p.m.

The woman told officers that after the attack on her and her teen son, the two dogs got out of the house and attacked each other.

Authorities said the two responding officers found the two “large mixed breed” dogs outside and were “charged” by the animals.

“Each officer fired at least once, striking at least one of the dogs,” police said. “Officers worked to contain both dogs, which had injuries.”

According to police, the woman and child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control responded to the scene.

