I-17 reopens near Sedona after wildfire forces closure

SEDONA, Ariz. — A human-caused wildfire near Sedona caused I-17 to be shut down in both directions for several hours on Sunday.

The fire has been called the Watermelon Fire and was sparked around 2:50 p.m. on June 5 by an RV, according to Coconino National Forest officials.

The fire is burning about four miles north of Sedona exit 298, according to authorities. But crews have stopped its progress.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were reopened just before 7 p.m., according to ADOT

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

Head to 12news.com/wildfires to get the latest information on all the fires burning around Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Southbound I-17 is open, but one northbound lane is still closed

25-30 acres burned

Forward progress of the fire stopped, officials say

How many acres has it burned?

The Watermelon Fire has burned 25-30 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

There are no communities under “GO,” “SET,” or “READY” orders

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Only northbound traffic is still being affected.

UPDATE: Both southbound lanes are now OPEN.



The northbound left lane remains closed.#aztraffic #I17 https://t.co/VouEK5vjVH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2022

Arizona Wildfire Season

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them if they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

