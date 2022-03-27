Wildfire in southern Arizona burns at least 850 acres

The Presumido Fire has burned at least 850 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Gusting wind is driving a growing wildfire in southern Arizona.

The Presumido Fire has burned at least 850 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry.

Crews and firefighting aircraft have been called in to control the blaze burning about 20 miles of Green Valley in Pima County.

Authorities said the fire is now burning on Tohono O’odham Nation land. A VLAT, one of the largest firefighting aircraft in the nation, has been called in to help.

No evacuation orders have been issued, but authorities say the smoke and flames are visible to several communities.

What started the fire is being investigated.

The Presumido Fire is one of the first significant wildfires of the year

The Fire Potential Outlook, a fire forecast put out by the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho, predicts above-average fire danger for the southern part of Arizona.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Wind-driven #PresumidoFire has grown to 850 acres & has moved onto the Tohono O’odham Nation. Add’l resources requested incl. VLAT. Fire has been very active all day & remains visible to multiple communities. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/QyOXggBIH7 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) March 27, 2022

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare