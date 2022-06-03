20-acre wildfire burning in Cochise County overnight

Officials do not yet know what started the 20-acre fire.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Crews are working to put out a wildfire in Cochise County that has been burning since Saturday evening.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is working what they've named the John Fire, which is about three miles east of Bisbee and one mile north of Lowell.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the 20-acre fire but say there is minimal fire activity as of Sunday morning.

The fire is about 1/4 mile from Highway 80 and smoke could be visible to drivers in the area. At this time, there are no buildings threatened by the fire.

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

