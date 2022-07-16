Wildfire burning south of Wikieup near US 93, up to 100 acres burned

Fire officials say that around 10-15 structures are threatened as the fire moves fast due to winds.

WIKIEUP, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire burning south of Wikieup near the US 93, fire officials say.

Arizona State Forestry said the fire is active and moving at a fast speed. The fire has burned up to 100 acres, as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is producing multiple fire spots and being driven by strong winds, Arizona State Forestry said. Multiple structures are threatened as the fire is moving at a fast speed.

#AZForestry responding to 100 acre fire, S Wikieup, near US 93. Wind-driven fire burning w/n river bottom in Cottonwoods & producing multiple spot fires. Multiple structures threatened. Add’l resources ordered, incl. engines & tenders. Highly visible from hwy. Map approx. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/bban35ET4c — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 17, 2022

Arizona Wildfire Season

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare