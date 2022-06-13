'Didn't think it would smolder all night': Here's how used toliet paper caused the Pipeline Fire

The suspect said he didn't think his "[explative] paper" would smolder all night, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

A spark from a hole filled with charred toilet paper is the reason thousands of acres of the Coconino National Forest are burning north of Flagstaff, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Matthew Riser, 57, after his Chevrolet pickup truck was seen driving away from the Pipeline Fire, the office said. They located Riser after pulling over the truck and interviewing him.

Riser, who is homeless and was camping in the area, reportedly admitted to deputies that he burned his toilet paper and placed it under a rock. He said he didn't think his "[explative] paper" would smolder all night and said he tried to put out the fire with his sleeping bag afterward.

"Riser showed me the location where he defecated and burnt his toilet paper near his campsite," a deputy said. "I located Riser's pile of human feces under the rock he described and directed me to."

Deputies asked Riser if he had seen any of the "no campfires" signs or had heard any of the other warnings about the fire restrictions in place. Riser reportedly said no.

Authorities booked Riser into Coconino County Jail under the charge of building, maintaining, attending or using a fire during a fire restriction.

