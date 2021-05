Air and ground resources have been deployed to fight the fire that began three miles northeast of Globe, according to Arizona State Forestry.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Copper Canyon Fire has closed down the U.S. 60 in Gila County near the Arizona State fairgrounds on Friday afternoon.

According to the Arizona State Forestry Department, the fire began about three miles northeast of Globe. As of 2 p.m., the fire had burned about 400 acres.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will provide highway updates.

Due to firing ops & proximity of #CopperCanyonFire to US 60 - portion of highway near the fairgrounds between MM 255-260 is being shut down. Please avoid the area & check @ArizonaDOT for highway updates. #GilaCounty #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/K0lvaI2bRh — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 7, 2021