Tunnel wildfire burning near Flagstaff causes evacuations

Residents in several communities should immediately evacuate as high winds is causing the Tunnel Fire to rapidly spread.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Residents in north Flagstaff are being told to evacuate due to a burning wildfire in the area.

The Tunnel Fire has burned over 100 acres and is at 0% containment. The fire is rapidly growing due to high wind conditions, the U.S. Forest Service at the Coconino National Forest said.

All air resources assigned to the Tunnel Fire have been grounded due to high winds.

Several communities in the Timberline area are being told to immediately evacuate.

Highway 89 was closed northbound at milepost 425 and southbound at milepost 435 with no estimated time of reopening as of Tuesday afternoon.

Residents should not take household pets to High County Humane, which is now in SET status, but instead pets can be left at the Coconino Humane Association.

The following communities are under a “GO” order, meaning you are advised to leave the area immediately.

All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails

All areas east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue

The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation site at Sinagua High School.

The following communities are under a “SET” order, meaning there is a major fire danger in the area.

High County Humane

Fernwood

Timberline

Areas south of Campbell including Hutchinson Acres neighborhood

Wupatki Trails neighborhood

Areas east of Highway 89 and north of Landfill Road

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said residents in these communities should be making preparations to evacuate, if the order comes.

Road Closures

Highway 89 northbound at milepost 425 and southbound at milepost 435.

Forest Road 544

The public is being asked to avoid Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the Coconino National Forest boundary.

The Cinder Lake Landfill is closed in Flagstaff due to the Tunnel Fire. The Hazardous Products Center at the landfill is also closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

View from the Flagstaff Landfill of #TunnelFire . It's looking bad. My unprofessional guess is that structures are burning. pic.twitter.com/vL8yMUCIa3 — Ken Fergason (@AEGFergason) April 19, 2022

CLOSED: US 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425 near Flagstaff. Southbound is closed at milepost 435. This is due to the #TunnelFire. There is no estimated reopening time. #Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/KxcopPTojQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 19, 2022

Coconino County is advising people to not take their household pets to High County Humane, which is now in SET status.

Instead, residents can take their household pets as well as horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens to the Coconino Humane Association located at 3501 East Butler Avenue.

If you are under evacuation order due to the Tunnel Fire in the Timberline area, you can take your cats, dogs, and small household pets to High Country Humane. Please call (928) 526-0742 or visit https://t.co/2m50NFoUMY for more information. 11665 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 pic.twitter.com/YcwwhsgLbH — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) April 19, 2022

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon and its cause is under investigation.

Officials reported the fire in the Timberline neighborhood, southeast of the San Francisco Peaks. Timberline, which is known for its large lots, is located about five miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

At 1224 PM MST, radar is picking up smoke from the Tunnel Fire east of Flagstaff. The fire is west of Highway 89. The radar can't see the smoke until it gets high enough...just east of highway 89. #azwx #tunnelfire pic.twitter.com/m5FHXR24tF — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 19, 2022

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

