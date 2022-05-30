Photos show widespread destruction in Tunnel Fire burn scar

12 News Weather Watcher Summer Johnson captured the pictures from the skies above Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument outside of Flagstaff.

The Tunnel Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres of the Coconino National Forest and destroyed around 100 structures after it was ignited on April 17.

New photos from a 12 News Weather Watcher showed just how widespread the destruction is near Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument inside the forest.

Flagstaff resident Summer Johnson's pictures captured how apt the term "burn scar" is for the aftermath of a wildfire, showing the miles-long black mark on the forest's landscape.

See her photos of the scared Coconino National Forest here:

Johnson also said she shared the photos as a warning of fire safety during the Memorial Day weekend.

"Please remember no campfires in our forests this weekend," she said in a Facebook post. "Let's prevent another tragedy from taking place.. it's dry out there!"

All State Trust lands throughout Arizona entered Stage 2 fire restrictions right before the holiday weekend. The restrictions outlaw campfires, including those at designated or developed campsites, as well as charcoal and wood usage.

“Know where you’re going, know what restrictions are in place because you can face fines and be ticketed if you’re doing something you're not supposed to be in that area,” said Tiffany Davila, Public Information Officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Arizona wildfire season