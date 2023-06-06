Tonto Forest to start Stage 1 fire restrictions tomorrow

A violation of the fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The Tonto National Forest will initiate Stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday morning to minimize the risk of wildfire damage.

The restrictions include the following:

No building or maintaining a fire or stove fire outside of a structure that is provided by the Forest Service

No discharging firearms or air rifles

No smoking outside of buildings, enclosed vehicles, or developed recreation sites.

The Forest Service said persons engaged in legal hunting activity pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws are allowed to discharge a firearm while hunting wildlife.

A violation of the agency's fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.

Portions of the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts including portions of the Pinal Mountains on the Globe Ranger District are exempt from the restrictions.

The restrictions will remain in place until the Forest Service determines the risk of human-caused fires has been reduced.

Up to Speed

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare