Tonto, Coconino, Prescott forests announce fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino, Tonto, and Prescott national forests will soon be implementing fire restrictions due to elevated wildfire danger conditions throughout northern Arizona.

The forests will start practicing Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions on May 5 at 8 a.m. Under these restrictions, all fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a designated developed recreation site.

Designated areas are campgrounds or picnic areas that are maintained and administered by the Forest Service, shown on the current Forest visitor maps, and equipped with permanent fire structures.

Smoking is also banned except when done inside an enclosed vehicle, building, or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

The restrictions prohibit the discharge of a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt.

Coconino's restrictions also apply to the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone”) of the Kaibab National Forest.

The city of Flagstaff will also enter Stage 1 fire restrictions on May 5.

These restrictions are intended to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Taiga Rohrer, fire management officer for the Tonto Forest, said the recent wildfires in northern Arizona should remind the public to be very careful while visiting and traveling through the forests.

“The wildfires in neighboring Prescott and Coconino National Forests are painful reminders of how wildfires can spread very quickly, endangering the public and communities as well as presenting substantial obstacles to firefighters in the implementation of wildfire suppression strategies,” Rohrer said.

Violating fire restrictions could result in a mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines, or jail time.

Exemptions to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions include:

•Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

•Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

•Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the restrictions.

•Persons engaged in legal hunting activity pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.

For information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

