Tiger Fire burning near Crown King, 5,500 acres burned

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

CROWN KING, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Tiger Fire, burning 11 miles east of Crown King since June 30.

The fire has burned more than 5,567 acres as of Saturday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Tiger Fire has burned more than 5,567 acres and is 0% contained as of Saturday, fire officials said.

"The Tiger Fire remains active, with short duration runs due to wind and topography pushing the fire to the north and east onto Bureau of Land Management lands," fire officials said. "Firefighters continue to focus on the western and eastern part of the fire."

#TigerFire The Tiger Fire remains active, with short duration runs due to wind and topography pushing the fire to the north and east onto Bureau of Land Management lands. Firefighters continue to focus on the western and eastern part of the fire. https://t.co/vwHCRSYBxQ pic.twitter.com/GPUJiSkEci — Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) July 3, 2021

Are there any evacuations?

There are currently no evacuations scheduled at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

No road closures or details have been announced at this time.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

Arizona Wildfire Season