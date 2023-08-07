Tanker fire damages part of State Route 87 close to Payson

The fire started when a vehicle rear ended a fuel tanker, according to authorities.

PAYSON, Ariz. — On Friday, State Route 87 was damaged by a fire when a vehicle crashed into a tanker carrying 8,600 gallons of unleaded gasoline, according to the Town of Payson Fire Department.

The fire department said the gas being carried by the tanker ignited during the crash, causing a massive fire that quickly spread to surrounding areas.

Crews are working to put out the fire near milepost 244 on State Route 87.

The fire department said, "The decision was quickly made to allow the gasoline to burn off and put all efforts into controlling the vegetation fire."

Engines from multiple agencies, two hotshot crews, aircraft and support staff were all brought in to help contain the fire, according to the fire department.

Officials with Tonto National Forest said as of Saturday morning the fire was around 10-12 acres and 20% contained.

Yesterday, July 7, at about 550 pm Payson Fire was notified of a vehicle accident involving a car and a gasoline tanker... Posted by Town of Payson Fire Department on Saturday, July 8, 2023

This is what our aviation heroes do...

Tanker 914 out of Mesa-Gateway tankerbase dropping retardant yesterday on the #TankerFire.os do....

Tanker 914 out of Mesa-Gateway tankerbase dropping retardant yesterday on the #TankerFire. pic.twitter.com/5MNAXf5gxz — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) July 9, 2023

#TankerFire

Tonto NF firefighters responded to a brush fire on SR 87 at MM 244 northbound yesterday at 6pm. Resources include multiple engines, 2 hotshot crews , aircraft and support staff.

SR 87 has one northbound lane open. Fire is currently 10-12 acres and 20 % contained. pic.twitter.com/dXEaKJxF9m — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) July 8, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare