Town of Superior advised to start preparing for evacuation after more than 7,000 acres burned in Telegraph Fire

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — More than 2,800 residents of Superior have been advised to begin preparing for evacuation as a wildfire continues to burn in Pinal County, the county's sheriff's office said Saturday morning.

The fire, called the Telegraph Fire, has burned more than 7,000 acres and has caused the closure of two state routes in the area, deputies said.

Superior's residents were given the "SET" status by the sheriff's office, meaning they should locate their emergency evacuation kit and be ready to leave the area, deputies said.

State Route 77, between Winkelman and US 70, and State Route 177, between Winkelman and US 60, were both closed and have no estimated time of reopening, ADOT said.

This means there is significant danger in your area. Locate your emergency go kit and be ready to evacuate if notified from public safety officials. This is NOT an evacuation notification. pic.twitter.com/tGL4GdCmLF — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 5, 2021

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

