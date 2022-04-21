NPS: Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument has 'burned in its entirety' in Tunnel Fire

The National Park Service said as of Wednesday morning, the visitor center remained unharmed, but active fires continued to burn nearby.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The National Park Service said the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument near Flagstaff has "burned in its entirety" in the Tunnel Fire, which has grown to more than 20,000 acres and forced 2,000 people to evacuate.

"All Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki staff are accounted for and safe," NPS said in a Facebook post. "We were also able to successfully evacuate all culturally important items from the visitor center. For those who worried, the Kabotie painting, corn rock, Qa'na Katsina doll, and other items are safe."

The park is closed, and there is no estimated timeline for reopening, NPS said.

Meanwhile, more than 260 firefighters are working the blaze, and at least 25 structures have been destroyed as of Thursday afternoon.

