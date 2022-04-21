x
Wildfire

NPS: Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument has 'burned in its entirety' in Tunnel Fire

The National Park Service said as of Wednesday morning, the visitor center remained unharmed, but active fires continued to burn nearby.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The National Park Service said the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument near Flagstaff has "burned in its entirety" in the Tunnel Fire, which has grown to more than 20,000 acres and forced 2,000 people to evacuate. 

 "All Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki staff are accounted for and safe," NPS said in a Facebook post. "We were also able to successfully evacuate all culturally important items from the visitor center. For those who worried, the Kabotie painting, corn rock, Qa'na Katsina doll, and other items are safe."

The park is closed, and there is no estimated timeline for reopening, NPS said. 

Meanwhile, more than 260 firefighters are working the blaze, and at least 25 structures have been destroyed as of Thursday afternoon. 

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, fallen trees smolder after a wildfire at the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Arizona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Winds are expected to intensify through the end of the week as firefighters battle blazes across the Southwest. Resources are tight, and fire managers are scrambling to get crews on board. (Richard Ullman/National Park Service via AP)

Good morning. Thank you so much to all of you for the kind wishes you've sent since our evacuation yesterday. All Sunset...

Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki National Monuments are closed, along with the scenic loop road connecting them. US...

Sunset Crater Volcano at the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Flagstaff, Arizona, May 11, 2018. (Photo: Jessica De Nova)

