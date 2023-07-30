Sunflower residents allowed to return home after evacuation due Diamond Fire

Residents are now under a SET order and should be prepared to evacuate if the authorities again issue a GO order.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Sunflower area residents who were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Diamond Fire have been given the go-ahead to return home, at least for now.

Authorities issued the evacuation order on July 23, as the wildfire neared homes in the area.

Returning residents are now under a SET order and should be prepared to evacuate a second time if the authorities again issue a GO order.

The fire started on July 22 and forced evacuations for those in the Sunflower area the next day.

As of July 30, it is 5,150 acres and 0 percent contained.

According to the Tonto National Forest, ground crews are monitoring conditions around Sunflower and State Route 87.

The agency said managers are curating plans for containment lines along the eastern side of the fire with an emphasis around communities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare