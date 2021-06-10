All state land in Arizona will be under stage two fire restrictions beginning Friday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced on Thursday that beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, all Arizona State Trust Land will be under stage two fire restrictions.
This means no campfires, no smoking outdoors, no target shooting and no fireworks.
Arizona State Trust Land is land owned by the State of Arizona that is not privately owned land, Forest Service/National Park Service land, tribal land or Bureau of Land Management Land.
These elevated restrictions come as multiple major wildfires are burning in the state.
The Telegraph Fire has burned nearly 85,00 acres east of the Valley. The Mescal Fire, also east of the Valley, has burned nearly 75,000 acres. The Slate Fire, which started on June 7 burning north of Flagstaff, has topped 5,000 acres.
In addition to restrictions on State Trust Land, there are many fire restrictions on other lands throughout the state.
- Alama Lake
- Catalina
- Cattail Cove
- Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
- Kartchner Caverns
- Lost Dutchman
- Oracle
- Picacho Peak
- Red Rock
- Roper Lake
- Slide Rock
- Tonto Natural Bridge
Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited. Gas/propane stoves are allowed only for cooking meals. Smoking (including e-cigarettes) is prohibited in the park and on the trails. Smoke is allowed inside an enclosed vehicle/camper only.
National Forest Fire Restrictions:
- Apache-Sitgreaves: Stage two fire restrictions begin Friday, June 11.
- Coconino National Forest: Under stage one fire restrictions.
- Coronado National Forest: Under stage two fire restrictions.
- Kaibab National Forest: Stage two fire restrictions begin Friday, June 11.
- Prescott National Forest: Stage two fire restrictions begin Friday, June 11.
- Tonto National Forest: Stage two fire restrictions begin Friday, June 11.
The stage one fire restrictions prohibit the following on forest land:
- No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove, except in designated developed recreation sites.
- No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
- No fireworks, explosives or tracer rounds are permitted on national forest lands at any time.
The stage two fire restrictions prohibit the following on forest land:
- Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
Under stage two restrictions, the following acts are prohibited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or fire wood gathering capable of igniting a fire.
- Using an explosive.
- Blasting, welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
For fire restrictions on Arizona Bureau of Land Management Land, click here.
Wildfires in Arizona
Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.