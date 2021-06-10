All state land in Arizona will be under stage two fire restrictions beginning Friday

These elevated restrictions come as multiple major wildfires are burning throughout the state. Here are fire restrictions on different lands throughout Arizona.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced on Thursday that beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, all Arizona State Trust Land will be under stage two fire restrictions.

This means no campfires, no smoking outdoors, no target shooting and no fireworks.

Arizona State Trust Land is land owned by the State of Arizona that is not privately owned land, Forest Service/National Park Service land, tribal land or Bureau of Land Management Land.

These elevated restrictions come as multiple major wildfires are burning in the state.

The Telegraph Fire has burned nearly 85,00 acres east of the Valley. The Mescal Fire, also east of the Valley, has burned nearly 75,000 acres. The Slate Fire, which started on June 7 burning north of Flagstaff, has topped 5,000 acres.

As of Friday, June 11, at 8am, #AZForestry will implement Stage II fire restrictions in northern & central #Arizona. Therefore, as of tom., all #Arizona State Trust Land will be in S2 restrictions. No campfires, smoking outdoors, target shooting or fireworks. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/NHRYFcwVm6 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 10, 2021

In addition to restrictions on State Trust Land, there are many fire restrictions on other lands throughout the state.

Alama Lake

Catalina

Cattail Cove

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area

Kartchner Caverns

Lost Dutchman

Oracle

Picacho Peak

Red Rock

Roper Lake

Slide Rock

Tonto Natural Bridge

Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited. Gas/propane stoves are allowed only for cooking meals. Smoking (including e-cigarettes) is prohibited in the park and on the trails. Smoke is allowed inside an enclosed vehicle/camper only.

National Forest Fire Restrictions:

The stage one fire restrictions prohibit the following on forest land:

No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove, except in designated developed recreation sites.

sites. No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

No fireworks, explosives or tracer rounds are permitted on national forest lands at any time.

The stage two fire restrictions prohibit the following on forest land:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Under stage two restrictions, the following acts are prohibited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or fire wood gathering capable of igniting a fire.

Using an explosive.

Blasting, welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

For fire restrictions on Arizona Bureau of Land Management Land, click here.

Wildfires in Arizona

