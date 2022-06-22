Thinning forests to protect the heart of Arizona from wildfires

Salt River Project is partnering with several local, state, and federal agencies to trim back unhealthy forests and guard against fire risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAYSON, Ariz. — Editor's note: the above video is from a previous broadcast.

Arizona is facing a fire crisis.

As fire crews battle the Pipeline Fire, Haywire Fire, and other wildfires across the state, other agencies are taking preemptive steps to defend against these devastating wildfires.

Salt River Project (SRP) is joining the U.S. Forest Service, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the Town of Payson in strategic forest thinning efforts across the East Clear Creek watershed.

Arizona's forests are increasingly at risk of serving as critical firesheds as the state continues to face severe drought conditions. Those large, forested landscapes could put communities and infrastructure in the path of a wildfire.

"The goal of this project is to reduce hazardous fuel loads, which will prevent high-intensity fires from coming in and destroying the infrastructure," said Shana Fitzpatrick, Timber Staff Officers with the Coconino National Forest.

"Work can be very expensive and complicated and partners can help provide personnel expertise and funding to help get these projects done."

In 2021, Governor Doug Ducey signed the $100 million HB 2001, which includes $25 million for the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative.

Right now, this area is a priority for the project because of the Baker Butte Lookout tower. Not only will the thinning project remove dangerous fuel from the tower's area, but it will also give the site greater visibility to spot fires before they can grow out of control.

It's the first area to begin forest thinning efforts under the new partnerships and shows great promise as part of the SRP Healthy Forest Initiative.

ARIZONA WILDFIRE SEASON

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona.