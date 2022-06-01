Smoke visible from Prescott area after lightning sparks wildfire

The Steamboat Fire is burning in a remote area in Mohave County and was sparked by a storm, authorities say.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A wildfire in a remote area of Mohave County sent a plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.

The Steamboat Fire is burning about 19 miles east of the small community of Wikieup. It was sparked by lightning and has burned at least 300 acres of land as of Monday, according to Arizona State Forestry.

Fire officials are monitoring the fire by air. The rugged terrain in the area has made it inaccessible to firefighters, but no communities are currently threatened.

Smoke can be seen from the Prescott area, according to authorities.

No evacuation orders are in place

300 acres burned so far

Fire sparked by lightning

How many acres has it burned?

The Steamboat Fire has burned 300 acres and is 0% contained as of June 27, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuation orders?

There are no communities under “GO,” “SET,” or “READY” orders.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare