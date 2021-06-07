Slate Fire burning north of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is about tips for wildfire prevention.
Coconino National Forest fire crews responded to a fire burning about 20 acres near Flagstaff Monday morning.
The fire was named the Slate Fire.
It is burning about 15 miles north of Flagstaff near Highway 180 and the border of Kaibab National Forest, according to fire officials.
About 50 personnel, including four engines, two crews, a water tender and a dozer, have been dispatched to the fire.
This is a developing story.
