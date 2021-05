Additional ground support has been requested to fight the fire, according to officials.

KEARNY, Ariz. — The Simmons Fire located four miles north of Kearny has burned 40 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

An air tactical unit and two fire engines have been fighting the flames and further support has been requested, officials said.

Kearny is about 85 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Simmons (AZ-A3S) new - started 5/26, 40 acres. Located 4 miles north of Kearny, AZ (33.1032, -110.9592). 2 SEATs, 3 Engines ordered. Air Tactical, Type 2 crew, 2 Engines at incident. — SWCC (@SWCCNewsNotes) May 26, 2021

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

