Timberline family loses everything after Tunnel Fire burns their home of 5 years

Lance and Heather McKay lost their home of five years in the Tunnel Fire as the winds fueled it Tuesday.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — If a living room was evidence of who’s by their side, then Lance and Heather McKay have quite the community helping them through.

Surrounding them are children’s toys, clothes, blankets and more.

“It blows you away,” Heather McKay said. “It’s been incredible.”

What blew through Tuesday in their Timberline neighborhood is why the room full of things is even necessary. The family lost their home of five years in the Tunnel Fire as the winds quickly fueled it.

“I was worried. I was watching on the security camera on the outside and I just kept an eye and there was a lot of smoke and it looked like it was coming in quick,” Lance McKay said.

Lance McKay was at work and Heather McKay and their two kids were napping. She woke up to smoke from the Tunnel Fire.

“By the time I was going down, driving down the driveway leaving the house, the house was burning,” Heather McKay said.

Heather McKay said she had about 20 minutes to gather a few things necessary for the family to get out safely, but their home burned down.

“It’s tough, you know, there are things in there that we can’t replace,” Lance McKay said. “A lot of memories there.”

With their items gone, it’s their almost 3-year-old boy, their newborn baby, their dog, and themselves they’re grateful for.

“We’re alive, we’re okay, that’s all that we could ask for,” Heather McKay said.

The family has a GoFundMe to raise money as they work to put their lives back together from losing their home.

If you want to help, you can donate to them here.

They said they received so many items from the community, they’re giving what they don’t need to a community yard sale Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Flagstaff for anyone who needs help from the fire.

“It’s a scary thought, starting over,” Heather McKay said.

