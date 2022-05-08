San Rafael Fire causing evacuations near Patagonia

The fire is burning 20 miles southeast of Patagonia in the San Rafael State Natural Area, fire officials said.

PATAGONIA, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the San Rafael Fire, burning 20 miles southeast of Patagonia since it started on May 7.

"Residents and visitors should be aware of their surroundings as conditions can change rapidly," fire officials said.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Evacuations have been ordered for some nearby homes

The wildfire is wind-driven and is burning through a heavy grass crop

Single Engine Air Tankers and an Air Attack have been ordered

Northbound SR 83 is closed

UPDATE 10:00AM: Evacuations in place for some homes ahead of the fire. Crews are currently conducting firing operations as part of of structure protection. Fire is moving to the northeast. New Start: #SanRafaelFire, started Saturday 5/7 around 6:45 pm, approximately 20 miles southeast of Patagonia within the San Rafael State Natural Area. The wind-driven fire is burning through a heavy grass crop and is estimated at 1,400 acres. Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) & Air Attack (AA) have been ordered. #AZForestry hand crew & federal and local engines are engaged, with additional ground resources also being requested. There is a Red Flag Warning across much of the state today, including in the fire area. High winds may make it difficult for aircraft to fly. Residents and visitors should be aware of their surroundings as conditions can change rapidly. #AZFire #SantaCruzCounty Posted by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Sunday, May 8, 2022

How many acres has it burned?

The San Rafael Fire has burned 1,400 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning, fire officials said.

"There is a Red Flag Warning across much of the state today, including in the fire area," officials said. "High winds may make it difficult for aircraft to fly."

Are there any evacuations?

Fire officials are in the process of evacuating homes "ahead of the fire."

San Rafael Valley residences on Canelo Pass Road and Canelo Road are under "GO" evacuation orders.

No communities are under "SET," or "READY" orders.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Northbound SR 83 is now closed, according to ADOT.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on evacuation shelters.

