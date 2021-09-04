Salt Fire burns 800 acres in San Carlos Reservation, threatens structures

There have been no reported injuries and structures on the west bank of the river are threatened, officials say.

ARIZONA, USA — The Salt Fire, which has currently burned 800 acres on the San Carlos Reservation near Bylas, is growing, according to officials.

The San Carlos Apache Forest Rescue Resources Program is the primary agency fighting the fire, but Fort Thomas, BLM and Pima fire resources are also on the scene.

According to officials, there have not been any reported injuries but structures along the west bank are threatened.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is providing closure information on their website.