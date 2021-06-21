'Resources are stretched thin': Battling the Backbone Fire is still a priority for fire crews

As of Monday night, fire officials say fighting the Backbone Fire is the top priority in state and nationwide.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The Backbone Fire burning northwest of Payson grew to more than 32,000 acres Monday with more than 300 firefighters helping knock down the flames.

"We have to share resources"

With more than 20 other wildfires starting throughout the southwest, Southwest Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Mike Reichling, says resources are spreading thinner.

"We have to share resources throughout the whole southwest," he said.

He added air tankers are the most important tool and all of those aircraft are being shared.

Despite strains, he said crews are still focused on protecting properties. Other fire officials said Monday the fire was much more minimal than Sunday and that crews were able to keep the

Backbone Fire community meeting

Fire officials held a community meeting Monday night at Payson High School to brief the community on the firefight and take questions. Some of the most frequently asked questions:

When can evacuees return home?

Fire officials do not have a set answer for those evacuated from Strawberry, Pine and Hunt Ranch. Evacuees have been told to prepare for at least a week of displacement.

On Monday at 5 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff's Office made the closure at Highway 87 and Houston Mesa Road a hard closure. That means people will no longer be able to pass to get to their properties.

Reichling added that people who did not evacuate need to stay on their property. He says GCSO has had concerns with people in evacuation zones walking pets or riding ATVs. He said anyone moving around can create problems for fire crews moving through the areas.

Where can evacuees get mail? And will the Tonto National Forest close?

A decision will be made Tuesday on whether or not to close the Forest.

Is the evacuation area being patrolled to prevent looting or other concerns?

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Payson PD Officers are patrolling the evacuation areas around the clock.

