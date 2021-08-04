Residents in Dudleyville ordered to evacuate as Margo Fire burns

Pinal County said residents should evacuate the area immediately as the Margo Fire burns in Dudleyville.

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — Residents in Dudleyville, located east of Pinal County, have been ordered to evacuate by the city as the Margo Fire burns.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says all homes in Dudleyville are in "GO" evacuation mode. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents.

Authorities say about 243 people have been affected by the fire.

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say the Margo Fire is still 150 acres and is now 20% contained. A total of 12 structures have now been destroyed by the fire as air and ground fire personnel work to contain it.

#MargoFire now 20% contained still est. 150 acres. Firefighters challenged with high winds & multiple spot fires. 12 structures confirmed destroyed. Aircraft & ground crews working toward full suppression. 75-100 personnel assigned. #Dudleyville #PinalCounty #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/nowqJi7ZJK — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 9, 2021

3:20 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire is at an estimated 150 acres and moving to the south, burning actively. So far, two primary structures have been lost with 75 threatened.

#MargoFire in #Dudleyville is est. 150 acres & moving to the south. Burning actively w/n salt cedar pushing up thick, black smoke. Dudleyville in GO status per @PinalCSO. Two primary structures lost with approx. 75 threatened. 📷Air Attack. #AZFire #AZForestry @PinalCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/JYWCmdphnU — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021

Live map of current evacuation areas for the #MargoFire is available here: https://t.co/NN7TnGV5Ze pic.twitter.com/D8nwbCNMgj — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

Past updates:

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area as the fire spreads.

Gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area. No ETA for when it will be turned back on. pic.twitter.com/dH9UcsXrgY — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said air and ground resources are responding the Margo Fire.

#AZForestry working #MargoFire in #Dudleyville. Fire burning through thick tamarisk w/n river bottom. Aircraft, incl. VLAT & LAT en route along w/ add’l ground resources. Multiple structures threatened. Per @PinalCSO residents in SET with some in GO mode. #AZFire @PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/ppJqXDc3bE — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021

The fire has also closed State Route 77 northbound at milepost 128, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Pinal County has a live map of the evacuation zone that can be viewed online.

We are aware of the #Margofire and are in the process of mobilizing resources. More info to follow. @redcrossaz https://t.co/ou27SW2sT7 — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) April 8, 2021