Residents in Dudleyville ordered to evacuate as Margo Fire burns

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — Residents in Dudleyville, located east of Pinal County, have been ordered to evacuate by the city as the Margo Fire burns.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says all homes in Dudleyville are in "GO" evacuation mode. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents.
Authorities say about 243 people have been affected by the fire.
Watch video from Sky 12 from this afternoon:
5:10 p.m.
Authorities say the Margo Fire is still 150 acres and is now 20% contained. A total of 12 structures have now been destroyed by the fire as air and ground fire personnel work to contain it.
3:20 p.m.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire is at an estimated 150 acres and moving to the south, burning actively. So far, two primary structures have been lost with 75 threatened.
Past updates:
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area as the fire spreads.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said air and ground resources are responding the Margo Fire.
The fire has also closed State Route 77 northbound at milepost 128, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Pinal County has a live map of the evacuation zone that can be viewed online.
Keep track of Arizona's wildfire season by subscribing to the 12 News YouTube channel: