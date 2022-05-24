Flagstaff PD looking for person of interest in Railroad Fire, south of Lowell Observatory

Multiple resources from the Forest Service and the City of Flagstaff are responding to the 1-acre fire which is burning on city land.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in a wildfire that started near the Railroad Springs neighborhood of west Flagstaff, just south of the Lowell Observatory.

Officials say at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews received reports of a fire burning north of the Railroad Springs neighborhood.

The U.S. Forest Service, Flagstaff Fire, Flagstaff Police, and Coconino County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to help fight the flames.

Police say they are looking for information related to individuals possibly involved in the fire.

Witnesses described observing a juvenile to young adult aged white or light-skinned Hispanic male subject wearing a white t-shirt leaving the area and entering a White Dually Pickup Truck, unknown make/model, leaving the adjacent access roads in an eastbound direction.

If you have any information about the possible identity of this person, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Businesses and homes in Railroad Springs, West Kaibab Lane, Westglen Mobile Home Park, Mars Hill and surrounding areas were temporarily put in SET status due to wildfire.

Those restrictions were lifted around 5 p.m. as the communities returned to READY status.

City of Flagstaff officials say crews have made progress battling the fire and are currently mopping up hot spots.

All areas surrounding the Railroad Fire have been returned to READY status. Crews are currently mopping up the fire.#RailroadFire pic.twitter.com/IoB4FrcRBG — City of Flagstaff (@CityofFlagstaff) May 24, 2022

READY status means to prepare now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

The Lowell Observatory will be closed May 24 as crews continue to battle the blaze.

Lowell Observatory will be closed through the remainder of today, May 24, as we continue to monitor the Railroad Fire south of the observatory. — Lowell Observatory (@LowellObs) May 24, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information. Head to 12news.com/wildfires to get the latest information on all the fires burning around Arizona.

Arizona Wildfires