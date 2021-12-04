Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres, evacuations remain in place

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Rafael Fire, burning in the north end of Prescott National Forest since June 19.

The fire has burned more than 62,376 acres as of Sunday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Rafael Fire has burned more than 62,376 acres and is 11% contained as of Sunday morning, fire officials said.

(Add any additional newsworthy information on the area where the fire is burning and predictions from fire officials on how fighting the fire may progress).

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Areas around Sycamore Canyon

Areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231

Some rural ranches in the area of North FSR 525 and Bill Grey Road

West of Sedona (Loy Ranch)

The following communities are under the "SET" order, meaning residents should prepare their families and homes ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate:

Camp Navajo

Garland Prairie North

Pine Aire Estates

Bill Grey Road

FS Road 525 and FS Road 152C

Bear Mountain Road

Garland Prairie South

The following communities are under the "READY" order, meaning residents should create and maintain defensible space and harden their home against flying embers:

All areas south of I-40 and west of I-17

University Heights

Forest Highlands

Pine Del

Woody Mountain Road

Pine Aire Estates

Kachina Village

Mountain del

What roads or highways have been closed?

No road closures or details have been announced at this time.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

12 News on YouTube