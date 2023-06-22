Post Fire burning southwest of Benson

The fire had grown to 620 acres as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

BENSON, Ariz. — A wildfire called the Post Fire burning 7 miles southwest of Benson in southern Arizona has forced the closure of State Route 90, according to the state's Department of Forestry.

The fire had grown to 620 acres as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials said structures to the north might have been impacted and the fire was "moving very rapidly to the northeast."

Officials said 250 fire personnel are on the scene.

Benson is 50 miles southeast of Tucson

How many acres has it burned?

The Post Fire Fire has burned 620 acres, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

No evacuations are in place at this time.

>> Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

Are there any road closures?

State Route 90 is closed in both directions between Interstate 10 and State route 82.

SR 90 is CLOSED in both directions between I-10 and SR 82.



The closure is due to the #PostFire.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/vX5JVfn5wI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2023

And another one - #PostFire, approx 7 miles SW Benson. Air Attack reporting fire at 10 acres with structures threatened. We have requested heavy air tankers, but high winds causing issues with air support currently. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/VnOiD6EHfX — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023

>> This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare