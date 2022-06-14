He lost it all in a wildfire 2 months ago. The Pipeline Fire may take what's left.

Residents living in the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff are being forced to seek safety by the second massive wildfire in two months.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Packing up bags, rushing from home and seeking safety is quickly becoming an unwanted habit for many families living near the Coconino National Forest.

A wildfire two months ago destroyed countless mementos and keepsakes. Now, the Pipeline Fire threatens to do the same.

Bill Wells and his family were forced to drive away from their home north of Flagstaff with anything they could carry as the Tunnel Fire quickly approached their property in April.

A smoldering pile of ash and rubble is all that remained in the place the Wells household once stood.

"My barn was burnt to the ground and the house was in flames," Wells said.

He and his family started the long process of recovering from the fire, purchasing an RV and starting to build a new home.

Now, the Pipeline Fire is threatening to burn away whatever progress the family has made. They, and numerous other families in the same area, are wondering what else this new fire may take away from them.

“It’s like déjà vu, it’s like doing it all over again," Wells said. “It looks like the [Tunnel Fire's] path went right across our house again. I didn’t think there was enough to burn, but apparently, there is.”

The Wells family once again finds themselves in an all too familiar situation: Packing up and leaving home, not knowing what they will return to.

