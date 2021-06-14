Pinnacle Fire tops 9,000 acres, 0% contained

The wildfire burning in the Gila Valley was ignited on June 10 on Pinnacle Ridge on the Coronado National Forest.

KLONDYKE, Ariz. — A wildfire burning in east-central Arizona has caused the evacuations of some residents near the town of Klondyke, fire officials said.

The fire, called the Pinnacle Fire, has burned around 9,911 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning. The fire was ignited on June 10 on Pinnacle Ridge on the Coronado National Forest.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

All residents southeast of the fire and north of the Aravaipa/Klondyke road

The following communities are under the "READY" order, meaning residents who voluntarily relocated can safely return home:

Residents in the Klondyke area

Officials have closed a portion of the Santa Teresa Mountains in the Coronado National Forest due to the fire.

Around 334 personnel have been assigned to the fire, including 6 hand crews, 3 helicopters, 13 engines, 9 water tenders, and 2 dozers.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

