Land burned by Crooks Fire poses safety risk in future, officials say

Burn severity areas have a greater risk for unstable soils and rock, falling trees and increased flooding, forest officials warn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Forest officials say land damaged by the Crooks Fire in Yavapai County is at risk of creating environmental problems as monsoon storms descend upon Arizona this summer.

The Prescott National Forest announced Wednesday it had completed a post-fire risk assessment of the land scorched by the wildfire that's been burning in central Arizona for weeks. The fire is currently 96% contained.

Officials said areas affected by the wildfire could pose a risk to public safety in the future.

"Public hazards have been identified within the fire footprint and downstream of the fire scar," the Forest Service wrote in a statement. "Post-fire hazards are of particular concern during summer monsoon events."

Burned areas often experience increased soil erosion and runoff from rainstorms, which will become a major concern as Arizona's monsoon season begins in the coming weeks.

The Forest Service has identified the following treatments to mitigate the post-fire risks of the Crooks Fire:

Warning signage on strategic roads and trails will be installed warning the public of post-fire risks.

Culvert storm-proofing on Senator Highway.

Surveying for detection of Dalmatian Toadflax in selected areas; a federally and State listed noxious weed.

Burn scars caused by previous wildfires have created disastrous situations in other regions of Arizona. Land affected by the Museum Fire near Flagstaff was later the site of destructive flooding during monsoon storms.

Up to Speed