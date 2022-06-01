Officials responding to another fire in Coconino County

The Antelope Fire was first reported Monday afternoon eight miles north of Sunset Crater.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Officials are responding to reports of a new fire that's burning in Coconino County, about eight miles north of Sunset Crater near Highway 89.

The wind-driven Antelope Fire has grown to about two acres in size since it was first reported Monday at about 1 p.m., according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate through grass-type fuels and officials are deploying four fire engines to keep the flames from spreading. An air attack has also been ordered.

No structures are threatened at this time but smoke may be noticed along Highway 89 and in the Doney Park area, the Forest Service said.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Officials in northern Arizona have already spent the last couple of weeks battling the Tunnel Fire and Crooks Fire.

The Forest Service is preparing to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions at Coconino, Tonto, and Prescott national forests later this week.

#NewsRelease Coconino NF responding to 2-acre fire 8 miles north of Sunset Craterhttps://t.co/KAzBO4YuSs pic.twitter.com/ZHIHZInDVQ — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) May 2, 2022

