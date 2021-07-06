'Extreme fire behavior' continues as Mescal Fire burns more than 52,000 acres

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — Multiple communities in Gila County have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire continues to grow, fire officials said.
The wildfire, called the Mescal Fire, has burned 52,887 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning.
The following communities have been placed in the "GO" evacuation category:
- Soda Canyon
- The San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats)
- Residents of El Capitan living on the east side of State Route 77
The following communities have been placed into "SET" and should be prepared for evacuation orders:
- Lower Peridot
- Skill Center
- Peridot South
- T11 Ranch
- Beverly Hills
- El Capitan west of State Route 77
The fire started burning on Tuesday about 16 miles southeast of Globe. Around 200 fire personnel have been assigned to control the fire.
An evacuation site has been set up at High Desert Middle School in Globe, Arizona.
Public access has been temporarily closed for the following areas:
- Gila River to the south,
- State Highway 77 to E. Ranch Creek Road to the west
- BIA Road 700 from E. Ranch Creek Road to the west
- Reservation Road 660 to the East
Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.
Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.
Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.
The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information
- Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container
- Signal flare
Wildfires in Arizona
