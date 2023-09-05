An invasive plant that burns hotter and longer spells trouble for fire season

An invasive plant called Arundo can burn hotter and longer and could be troublesome during fire season.

PHOENIX — Fire officials are warning about an invasive plant that could cause wildfires to burn hotter and longer.

Arundo, also called giant reed, is a tall, leafy plant that grows up to 30 feet along streams and rivers.

Plant experts say it arrived in the United States back in the 1500s and spread to most of the country, including Arizona where it was mostly used for decoration and shade.

Michael Chamberland, a horticulturist with the University of Arizona, said the plant causes problems because it can crowd out native plants and use far more water than a native plant would. And, because of the thickness and fast-growing nature, it's a nightmare for fire season.

"Another problem that we often see is the potential for them to support wildfire," Chamberland said. "And that has been really on the forefront recently.”

Chamberland said Arundo can grow up to four inches per day because of its close proximity to water.

"A fuel like giant reed can burn hot and fast and slow," Willie Sommers with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire said.

The Department encourages efforts to eradicate Arundo, but it's nearly impossible at this point.

Arundo doesn't send out seeds, Sommers said. Instead, it spreads by root growth. A single piece of root can sprout an entirely new plant.

Because of this, completely removing the plant requires it to be dug up, then the soil treated to ensure all the root fragments are gone.

And, Sommers said, that's an impossible task with the plant so widespread and in remote areas. Instead, he said, the department tries to keep it at bay when and where they can.

