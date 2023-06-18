I-17 still open despite brush fire near roadway

The fire is burning around I-17 and Daisy Mountain Drive near Anthem.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive south of Anthem. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Video taken in the area shows heavy amounts of smoke just off the roadway.

I-17 will remain open for the time being, a representative with the Department of Public Safety said. Fire officials will continue to monitor the situation, and update DPS if smoke becomes a problem.

