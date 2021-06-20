Horton Complex Fire tops 1,400 acres, 0% contained in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

The fire consists of four separate wildfires that are burning near each other within the Wallow Fire scar, fire officials said.

HANNAGAN MEADOW, Ariz. — Four separate wildfires are burning through the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest using heavy dead and down logs as fuel, fire officials said.

The wildfires, being fought under the name Horton Complex Fire, have burned around 1,490 combined acres and are 0% contained as of Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 112 personnel have been assigned to the fire, including two hand crews, eight engines, two helicopters, two dozers, one feller buncher, and four water tenders.

A temporary emergency closure has been implemented around the fire’s perimeter to protect public health and safety during fire suppression activities.

No communities near the fire have been put into "READY," "SET," or "GO" yet.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

