Government Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona.

The Government Fire started Tuesday evening and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff.

Coconino County officials said the Government Prairie area is under a SET order, meaning there is a major fire danger in the area.

The Government Prairie area is now in SET status due to a wildfire burning nearby. Prepare for evacuations, if ordered.https://t.co/w7tl9q2b34 pic.twitter.com/p3aIhy97Zb — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) April 20, 2022

In addition to the Government Fire, multiple communities north of Flagstaff were evacuated Tuesday due to the 6,000-acre Tunnel Fire.

Some Yavapai County communities were ordered to evacuate on Monday afternoon and several more were warned to get ready to leave due to a fast-growing Crooks Fire about 10 miles south of Prescott and 2 miles north of Palace Station in the Prescott National Forest.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

