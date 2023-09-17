Gordon Canyon, 13 Ranch and the Cove enter ‘SET’ status; Valentine Fire continues

The fire began Aug. 16 due to lightning, 27 miles east of Payson, authorities say.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Valentine Fire, burning 27 miles east of Payson, since Aug. 16. Three Gila County communities in the area have been placed in a “SET” status due to the fire.

Those in "SET" status are Gordon Canyon, 13 Ranch, and the Cove.

A "SET" status means residents should prepare for evacuation should a "GO" status be issued. This includes getting an emergency go kit ready. Additionally, you should prepare for the special needs of your family along with pets and livestock.

The recommendation comes from the Valentine Fire Incident Management.

The cause of the wildfire is lightning.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

