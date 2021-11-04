G22 wildfire burns close to 2,000 acres on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

The wildfire area includes important lands to the White Mountain Apache people, the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team said.

CIBECUE, Ariz. — Multiple fire management teams are working to contain and extinguish a wildfire burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation near Cibecue, Arizona.

The fire, named the G22 fire, has burned 1,711 acres as of Sunday morning. The fire has also caused the closure of the 27/28 road north of Grasshopper Rance and Salt Creek, authorities from the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team said.

The fire may get more intense and spread further in the coming weeks as a low-pressure system moving into the area on Monday could produce critical fire weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, the team said in a press release.

Firefighters are reportedly focusing on public safety as they work to stop the fire's progress, with crews using nearby roads as critical holding features to keep the fire at bay.

"The G22 fire area includes important lands to the White Mountain Apache people," the management team said. "Firefighters are working to protect commercial timberlands, watersheds, riparian areas, rangelands, heritage sites, and recreation and wilderness areas."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.