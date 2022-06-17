'Immediately purchase... flood insurance': Flagstaff issues warning in wake of Pipeline Fire burn scar

Nearly a year after Flagstaff communities were devastated by flooding from the Museum Fire burn scar, the city has issued a new warning ahead of monsoon storms.

A siren and repeated voice message will sound several times in Flagstaff on Friday starting at noon through 2 p.m.

The siren is part of a new city system warning residents of oncoming flood waters. The test is happening nearly a year after floodwaters from the Museum Fire burn scar devastated the homes of numerous residents in the area.

Now, another warning from the city says more residents may be flooded by the Pipeline Fire burn scar as monsoon 2022 starts.

"Residents in Schultz Creek Watershed and the Rio de Flag floodplain are encouraged to immediately purchase and maintain flood insurance," a City of Flagstaff press release said.

Those two watersheds neighbor numerous communities, including:

Downtown Flagstaff

Southside

North End

Creighton Estates

Forest Hills

Cheshire

Coyote Springs

Anasazi Ridge

Coconino Estates

Ridge Crest

"Homeowner's insurance policies do not cover flood damage and coverage must be purchased separately," the city said. "Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property."

Dozens of homes were damaged last year by two storms that dropped water on the Museum Fire burn scar. The floods moved debris down neighborhood streets and forced brackish water up through the drains of homes.

One commander called the disaster a 200 to 500-year rain event.

“It’s very difficult to mitigate to that size of the storm,” Lucinda Andreani, Co-Incident Commander of the Museum Fire Flood Area, told 12 News last year.

Officials have confirmed that the Pipeline Fire has not affected the flooding risk for those affected by the Museum Fire burn scar flooding last year. The residents in the above-listed communities, however, are right in harm's way if monsoon 2022 rain falls upon the new burn scar.

Monsoon 2022