Evacuations ordered for Pipeline Fire six miles north of Flagstaff

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Evacuations have been ordered for the Schultz Pass Road and other areas. Officials estimate the fire at 1,000 acres.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A wildfire north of Flagstaff has forced multiple areas to be evacuated.

Fire crews are currently fighting the Pipeline Fire, which has been burning six miles north of Flagstaff since Sunday, Jun. 12.



Evacuations have been ordered for the Schultz Pass Road area, as well as the Arizona Snowbowl and areas FS 557, FS 576, FS 522, and FS 556.

All areas north of Elden Springs Road including Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch and Fernwood are also now under GO status.

Areas east of Schultz Pass Road, and north of 180 are in SET status. These include the Mt. Elden Estates, all areas of Doney Park, as well as homes near FS 420 and FS 556.



Officials say that people in the area should leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Ft. Valley Trailhead.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Officials estimate the fire has burned roughly 1,000 acres as of 2 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered in the Schultz Pass Road area.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jun. 12.

Officials say the fire is active on all sides and growing.

We have a live look from the Arizona Snowbowl gondola camera here:

Users on Twitter shared images of the smoke:

How many acres has it burned?

The Pipeline Fire has burned roughly 1,000 acres and does not have a containment estimate as of Jun. 12, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Schultz Pass Road (FS 420)

FS 557

FS 576

FS 522

FS 556

Arizona Snowbowl

Timberline (South of Brandis to Elden Springs Road)

Upatki Trails

Girls Ranch

Fernwood

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Mt. Elden Estates

Doney Park

Homes near FS 420 and FS 556

Coconino County shared the following maps of areas under evacuation order:

Here is a map of the evacuation area currently in GO status and ordered to EVACUATE by the Coconino Sheriff's Office: Shultz Pass Road (FS420), FS 557, FS 576, FS 522, FS 556, and Arizona Snowbowl. EVACUATE the area immediately . pic.twitter.com/bE55HeWtpU — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) June 12, 2022

Coconino County has provided a live map of the evacuation area.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.

