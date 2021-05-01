Evacuations lifted as Flag Fire continues to burn in Hualapai Mountains near Kingman

As of Saturday morning, the fire was measured at 1,265 acres and 62% contained.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities have lifted evacuations for residents after a wildfire has been better contained in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.

The evacuations that were in place for around 200 homes in the Pine Lake community, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge were lifted Friday after officials said the fire was more than 50% contained.

On Saturday morning, officials said the fire expanded to 1,265 acres and is 62% contained.

Mohave County declared an emergency as a result of the fire, closing Hualapai Mountain Park and activating an emergency response and recovery plan.

"Firefighters continue to work the fire perimeter and heavy truck traffic will be encountered along Hualapai Mountain Road to the Pine Lake community," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

"We encourage those returning to drive slowly and be aware of fire personnel and vehicles also using the road."

