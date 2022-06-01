Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

Forest officials say the decision to lift the restrictions was based on the amount of precipitation received and forecast across all three forest districts.

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County.

As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain.

Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest to increase live fuel moisture levels and decrease fire danger. In the Coconino National Forest, the Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash area closures were lifted.

Forest officials say the decision to lift the restrictions was based on the amount of precipitation received and forecast across all three forest districts.

Fire restrictions are being lifted tomorrow. Know that this is not my authority, and I have been strongly advocating to keep fire restrictions in place until after 4th of July weekend. Fireworks should not be allowed in city limits any time of year. — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) June 28, 2022

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare