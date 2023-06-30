'He is the spitting image of his father': Fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot Sean Misner's son to turn 10 years old

Misner’s mother discussed with 12News what life has been like for the family since the fire.



“Initially, it was very difficult, a lot of grieving for Sean’s wife and the baby,” said Tammy Misner. “To have his son in our lives, what a blessing.”



Sean will turn ten years old in August. “I can say my grandson is the spitting image of his father. His personality, his looks, even the way he walks,” Tammy said.



The boy was not at Friday’s ceremony. His grandmother declined to provide some details about the family for privacy reasons.



Tammy said her grandson has learned about Sean’s legacy and his wise, intuitive personality.



The boy calls Sean his father in heaven.



“He does know his daddy,” Tammy said. “He knows everything about him, what happened. He is proud of his daddy. His stepfather, we couldn’t pray for a better father for him in his life.”



The community donated more than $10 million to the families of the fallen after the tragedy. Tammy said the family feels they were supported by the outpouring of donations.