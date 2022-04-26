Evacuations ordered for Locklin Fire burning in Cochise County

Cochise County officials are working a new wildfire burning near Old Bisbee in southeastern Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BISBEE, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Locklin Fire, burning near the historic town of Bisbee in southeastern Arizona since Monday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Head to 12news.com/wildfires to get the latest information on all the fires burning around Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Juniper Flats, Wood Canyon and Locklin Avenue communities have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

Shelter is set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill Road.

The Locklin Fire has been upgraded to a type 3 incident and 50 personnel has been assigned to the fire.

How many acres has it burned?

The Locklin Fire has burned about 100 to 150 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

New start - #LocklinFire #Bisbee, est. 100-150 acres. Crews engaged all night & actively working S/SW flank to keep fire from moving into Mule Mtn. Multiple evacs per Bisbee PD. No road closures now. 50 personnel assigned w/add'l resources ordered. #AZForestry #AZFire @BLMAZFire pic.twitter.com/05f114ACLc — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 26, 2022

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Along Locklin Avenue in Old Bisbee

Wood Canyon

Juniper Flats

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Along Star Avenue

There are no communities under “READY” orders.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

Locklin Fire (Old Bisbee) According to Bisbee Fire Department, there are state and federal crews on scene with... Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire but are asking people to avoid the area of Old Bisbee.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Evacuated residents can find shelter at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill Road.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare